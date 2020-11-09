Submission ID: 2908
Date Lost November 08, 2020
Area/Town Lost Whispering Pines
Owner's Full Name Brianna
Email Scoo7er98@icloud.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9109955039
Additional Comments Most likely to be with her sister Willow (pitbull also missing) they escaped yesterday afternoon
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Ripley
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Golden retriever
Markings Some white coloring her dad was white - super long hanging hair on tail wavy hair on ears
Predominant Color Yellow
Age of Pet 1
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
