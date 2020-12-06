UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED DOG HAS BEEN FOUND
Submission ID: 2956
Date Lost December 06, 2020
Area/Town Lost Whispering Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Niagara Carthage Rd
Closest Major Intersection Niagara Carthage/ Hardee Ln
Owner's Full Name Madison Silkwood
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 6609736200
Alternate Phone (660) 752-6026
Additional Comments Friendly 2yo Golden Retriever, no collar, he is microchipped
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Chipper
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Golden Retriever
Markings None
Predominant Color Fawn
2nd Color Blonde
Age of Pet 2
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
