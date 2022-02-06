Submission ID: 3641
Date Lost February 04, 2022
Area/Town Lost Southern pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Yadkin rd, Youngs road area
Closest Major Intersection Yadkin and may
Owner's Full Name Ivy Haynes
Email ivygrisanti@gmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone +1 910-638-4878
Additional Comments She might be with a hound who is also missing.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Harper
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Golden retriever
Markings Long hair, light cream colored
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Plastic
Collar Color(s) Red bandanna print collar plus a gps tracking collar that has died.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.