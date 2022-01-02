UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED DOG HAS BEEN FOUND
Submission ID: 3575
Date Lost December 31, 2021
Area/Town Lost Eagle Springs
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Eagle Springs off of 705
$500 REWARD OFFERED
Owner's Full Name Kasey Forte
Email kforte44@gmail.com
Zip 27242
Primary Phone 4438026448
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Golden Retriever
Markings Blonde hair
Age of Pet 1
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Turquoise
