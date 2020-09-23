Submission ID: 2839
Date Lost August 31, 2020
Area/Town Lost Robbins
Street or Road Where Pet Lost East Virginia Avenue
Closest Major Intersection Last seen behind first bank
Owner's Full Name Lionel Merida
Zip 27325
Primary Phone 9106901525
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Beauty
Type of Animal Dog -- Mixed Breed
Carthage animal hospital
Markings No
Predominant Color Golden
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
Collar Color(s) Purple
