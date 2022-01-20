Submission ID: 3612
Date Lost January 20, 2022
Area/Town Lost Dundee State
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 15/501 Dundee Estate
Owner's Full Name Theresa Colleran
Email csabugg@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 843-441-1159
Additional Comments last time spotted around by circle k on 15/501
when missing from Dundee Estate
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Remi
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Great Dane , Shepherd Mix
Markings Golden
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Auburn as the color of Auburn university
