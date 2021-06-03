Submission ID: 3245
Date Lost May 29, 2021
Area/Town Lost Vass near tractor supply/Ed's gun shop
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Us 1
Closest Major Intersection US1 /Young's road
Owner's Full Name Heather Osborn
Zip 28394
Primary Phone 9107835336
Alternate Phone (910) 783-6312
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Daisy doodles
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Daschund (weenie dog)
Markings Golden with white on the face from age
Age of Pet 13
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
