UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED DOG HAS BEEN FOUND
Submission ID: 3277
Date Lost June 26, 2021
Area/Town Lost Pinehurst
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 30 Beaver Lane
Closest Major Intersection Midland and national drive
Owner's Full Name John Asnis
Email John.Asnis@gmail.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone 3123358608
Alternate Phone (773) 216-3059
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name zurg
Type of Animal Dog
Breed German Shorthair Pointer
Markings Brown head and tail
Predominant Color Liverspotted
Age of Pet 21 months
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Short
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Red
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.