Submission ID: 3770
Date Lost April 23, 2022
Area/Town Lost West End
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Highway 211
Owner's Full Name James Coughenour
Zip 27376
Primary Phone 910-690-7121
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Candy
Type of Animal Dog
Breed German Shepherd
Markings Bi-color
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color Tan
Age of Pet 2-3months old
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
