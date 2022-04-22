Submission ID: 3763
Date Lost April 21, 2022
Area/Town Lost Sanford NC
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Center Church Rd
Closest Major Intersection Henley
Owner's Full Name Michael Tedder
Email summertedder09@gmail.com
Zip 27330
Primary Phone 919-708-3355
Alternate Phone (919) 842-9479
Additional Comments Rose is a 4 month old German Shepherd! She is missed by mama, daddy, and her 3 siblings as well as her companion Rusty. We love her very much and want her back home safely!
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Rose
Type of Animal Dog
Breed German Shepherd
Markings Brown and black
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Plastic
Collar Color(s) Hot pink
