UPDATE: FOUND
Submission ID: 3651
Date Lost February 15, 2022
Area/Town Lost Robbins, NC
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Mechanics Hill Road
Owner's Full Name Stormy Shea
Zip 27325
Primary Phone (910) 639-4853
Alternate Phone (910) 639-4836
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Maui
Type of Animal Dog
Breed German Shepherd
Markings Long haired
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color Brown
Age of Pet 4 months
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.