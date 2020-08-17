UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED DOG HAS BEEN LOCATED
Submission ID: 2799
Date Lost August 16, 2020
Area/Town Lost Whispering Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Queens Cove
Closest Major Intersection Airport/Queens Cove
Owner's Full Name Brent Schaff
Email Bschaff19@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 4063705240
Alternate Phone (406) 407-5112
Additional Comments Very Friendly Shepard Mix
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Ringo
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Shepard Mix
Markings Black on back
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color Tan
Age of Pet 2
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
