Lost Dog, German Shepherd in West End Nov 2, 2022

Submission ID: 4094
Date Lost October 24, 2022
Area/Town Lost West End
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Archie Road
Owner's Full Name Leydy Duenas Renteria
Email leydy1717@gmail.com
Zip 27376
Primary Phone 9107049121
Additional Comments Please help me find him.. he's skittish around new people and has a scary bark but if he's barking he's probably just scared.

ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Baxter
Type of Animal Dog
Breed German Sheperd
Markings Black, brown and white (more traditional shepherd)
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color Brown
Age of Pet 5
Is Pet Microchipped? No

SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No

TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)

COAT
Coat of Pet Medium

EARS
Ears of Pet Erect

COLLAR
Collar of Pet Plastic
Collar Color(s) Orange / patterned
Collar I.D. Tag(s) NA
