Submission ID: 3742
Date Lost April 09, 2022
Area/Town Lost Vass
Owner's Full Name Amber Wilson
Email amber_wlsn@yahoo.com
Zip 28394
Primary Phone 9106907723
Additional Comments Hey everyone, my two dogs have got lose and ran away. We live close to Bob's pizza and Stars school. They are both males, one is a black pit bull named Krew and the other is a brown and black German Shepard named Ramboe. They are not aggressive to people or other animals, they may bark, but that's it. They are microchiped, please if you see them contact me asap, thank you.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Ramboe
Type of Animal Dog
Breed German Shepard
Markings Brown and black
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.