Submission ID: 3443
Date Lost October 08, 2021
Area/Town Lost 579 Caviness Town rd Robbins
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 579 Caviness Town rd Robbins NC
Closest Major Intersection Caviness Town Rd and George P Rd
Owner's Full Name Jason Antony Caviness
Email jasonacaviness@gmail.com
Zip 27325
Primary Phone 910 464 3832
Additional Comments German Shepherd named Jack. He's allergic to Grain, kinda weary of strangers. I've always had to introduce him to new people
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Jack
Type of Animal Dog
Breed German Shepard
Markings Dark
Predominant Color Dark
2nd Color Brown
Age of Pet 2yrs
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
