Submission ID: 3560
Date Lost December 15, 2021
Area/Town Lost Robbins
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Frienson RD
Owner's Full Name Cruz Mundo Sotelo
Email moorehumane@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9109472631
Additional Comments Lost a Male Shepherd on December 15th . Owner adopted from Animal Cervices.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Benji
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Shepherd
Markings Black and Tan
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
