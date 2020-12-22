Submission ID: 2979
Date Lost December 22, 2020
Area/Town Lost Eastwood
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Boggs Rd
Closest Major Intersection 15-501 and HWY 73
Owner's Full Name Ivan Miron
Email ialonsomiron@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9106393786
Alternate Phone (910) 724-1599
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Archer
Type of Animal Dog
Breed German Shepherd
Markings Reddish gold fur around his neck and down his legs
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color Reddish Gold
Age of Pet 4
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Giant (75+ lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
