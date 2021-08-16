Submission ID: 3352
Date Lost August 14, 2021
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Brinkley Rd
Closest Major Intersection
Owner's Full Name Mckenzie Hampton
Email wkenziej@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9106903195
Additional Comments Dog ran off during thunderstorms. Please call with information
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Axel
Type of Animal Dog
Breed German shepherd
Markings Black and tan
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color Tan
Age of Pet 8 months
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Gray harness
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Name and phone number
