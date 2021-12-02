Lost Dog Carthage

UPDATE: DOG HAS BEEN FOUND

Submission ID: 3531

Date Lost December 01, 2021

Area/Town Lost Carthage

Street or Road Where Pet Lost Vass-Carthage

Closest Major Intersection Heritage Farm Rd., Vass-Carthage Rd.

Owner's Full Name Ayla Beal

Email ayladawn25@gmail.com

Zip 28327

Primary Phone 3608016710

Alternate Phone (910) 638-3787

Additional Comments My German Shepard Mix, Joelee, escaped from her yard today. Her sister came back without her. She has been lost since approximately 2:30pm today in the Vass-Carthage, Yates Thaggard Baptist church area. She has a flannel, purple collar on. If you have any known whereabouts or sighting please message me personally or call me at (360) 801-6710. Thank you.

PHOTO IF AVAILABLE

Upload Photo File uploaded

ANIMAL DESCRIPTION

Animal Name Joelee

Type of Animal Dog

Breed German Shepard Mix

Markings Two Face moles on each cheek

Predominant Color Tan

2nd Color Black

Age of Pet 5-6

Is Pet Microchipped? Yes

SEX

Sex of Pet Female

Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes

TAIL

Tail of Pet Long

Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)

COAT

Coat of Pet Medium

EARS

Ears of Pet Erect

COLLAR

Collar of Pet Nylon

Collar Color(s) Purple Plaid

Collar I.D. Tag(s) NA

