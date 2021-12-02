UPDATE: DOG HAS BEEN FOUND
Submission ID: 3531
Date Lost December 01, 2021
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Vass-Carthage
Closest Major Intersection Heritage Farm Rd., Vass-Carthage Rd.
Owner's Full Name Ayla Beal
Email ayladawn25@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 3608016710
Alternate Phone (910) 638-3787
Additional Comments My German Shepard Mix, Joelee, escaped from her yard today. Her sister came back without her. She has been lost since approximately 2:30pm today in the Vass-Carthage, Yates Thaggard Baptist church area. She has a flannel, purple collar on. If you have any known whereabouts or sighting please message me personally or call me at (360) 801-6710. Thank you.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Joelee
Type of Animal Dog
Breed German Shepard Mix
Markings Two Face moles on each cheek
Predominant Color Tan
2nd Color Black
Age of Pet 5-6
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Purple Plaid
Collar I.D. Tag(s) NA
