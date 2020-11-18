Submission ID: 2920
Date Lost November 13, 2020
Area/Town Lost Carbonton Area/Near The House & Horseshoe Historical Site
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Bonlee-Carbonton Rd
Closest Major Intersection Hwy 42 & S Carbonton Rd
Owner's Full Name Jill Oldham
Email Jtandgo@gmail.com
Zip 27252
Primary Phone 919-548-2161
Additional Comments One year old German Shepherd, intact male
Black & tan with a little white
Name is Easton, approx 65 lbs
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Easton
Type of Animal Dog
Breed German Shepherd shorthair
Markings White hair inside ears/belly, distinctive tan arch above eyes
Predominant Color Black & tan
2nd Color White
Age of Pet One year
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
