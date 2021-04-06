Submission ID: 3132
Date Lost April 05, 2021
Area/Town Lost Cameron NC
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Dalrymple Rd, Cameron Nc
Owner's Full Name Chris May
Email maychris828@gmail.com
Zip 28806
Primary Phone 8284507080
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Kaiser
Type of Animal Dog
Breed German shepherd
Markings Black and tan
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color Tan
Age of Pet 1year
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Giant (75+ lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Choke Chain
Collar Color(s) Metal
