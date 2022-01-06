Submission ID: 3585
Date Lost January 03, 2022
Area/Town Lost Ft Bragg/Fayetteville/Spring Lake
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Church Hill Rd on Jan-4-22
Closest Major Intersection Ft Bragg blvd/Hwy 24
Owner's Full Name Stacia Mille
Zip 28307
Primary Phone 206-376-4279
Alternate Phone (760) 540-5022
Additional Comments Dog Just relocated from Arizona. She is not familiar with the area. Not vicious but not to friendly. keeps to herself
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Marvel Mae
Type of Animal Dog
Breed German Shepherd
Markings bronze between eyes
Predominant Color black
2nd Color cream
Age of Pet 3
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Pink/Orange
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Pink bone. with name and number. Marvel Mae (206)376-4279
