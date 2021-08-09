UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED DOG HAS BEEN FOUND
Submission ID: 3341
Date Lost August 09, 2021
Area/Town Lost Pinehurst # 6
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Hampshire Lane
Closest Major Intersection Juniper and Hampshire
Owner's Full Name Jean Hart
Email frenchbullmom@gmail.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone 678-294-2303
Additional Comments Has name and phone number on collar
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name REMY
Type of Animal dog
Breed FRENCH BULL DOG
Markings Cognac and cream pied.
Predominant Color cognac
2nd Color white
Age of Pet 1
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Docked
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Blue
Collar I.D. Tag(s) has name and phone number on collar
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.