Submission ID: 3359
Date Lost August 17, 2021
Area/Town Lost Putnam Glendon
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Vernon Road
Closest Major Intersection Putnam Glendon and Herbie
Owner's Full Name Adam Stone
Email astone71704@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 910-464-2362
Alternate Phone (910) 986-9852
Additional Comments Female English coon dog dug under fence.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Belle
Type of Animal Dog
Breed English coon dog
Markings Black with white legs and brown chin
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 1
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Plastic
Collar Color(s) Orange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.