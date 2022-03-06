Submission ID: 3677
Date Lost March 05, 2022
Area/Town Lost West End, NC
Street or Road Where Pet Lost RT 73, 2 miles north of rt 211.
Closest Major Intersection Rt 73 & rt 211
Owner's Full Name Robert Ecker/Maggie Maier
Email flyingfurr@me.com
Zip 27376
Primary Phone 570-778-3009
Alternate Phone (910) 638-8995
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Beau
Type of Animal Dog
Breed English Setter
Markings Black & white
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Black
Age of Pet 2 years
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
Collar Color(s) Blue with reflective silver
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Should have phone number tag
