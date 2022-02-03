Submission ID: 3633
Date Lost February 02, 2022
Area/Town Lost Vass/Lobelia
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Black Hawk Rd
Closest Major Intersection 690 + J Burns Rd
Owner's Full Name Amy Dahl
Email oakhillafd@earthlink.net
Zip 28394
Primary Phone 910 639-7479
Additional Comments Laddie is very old and extremely thin—it is hard to get him to eat—but still enjoys life, and we are anxious to get him back! He has been missing since about 10 this morning. He is deaf but very cooperative if he can see you.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Laddie
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Golden retriever
Markings Red with white on his face
Predominant Color Red
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 15
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Leather
Collar Color(s) Brown and turquoise
