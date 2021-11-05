Submission ID: 3486
Date Lost November 04, 2021
Area/Town Lost Dowd Rd carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Dowd Rd
Closest Major Intersection Ross Rd
Owner's Full Name Kevin Lewis
Email kevincrlewis49@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone +19103156930
Alternate Phone (910) 315-6930
Additional Comments Dorothy is n elderly Omeranian mix. Black curly hair
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Dorothy
Type of Animal Pomeranian mix dog
Breed Pomeranian mix
Markings Black
Predominant Color Black
Age of Pet 14
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.