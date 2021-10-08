Submission ID: 3428
Date Lost October 04, 2021
Area/Town Lost Southern Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Pinewild/211
Closest Major Intersection 211
Owner's Full Name Charlotte Ryan
Email renae_ryan@yahoo.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone (910) 528-7562
Additional Comments Please help us find Mamba he is a sweet 1 yr old altered Doberman. He is very friendly but also very scared last seen running down 211 by Pinehurst Homes
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Mamba
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Doberman
Markings Solid black
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color Black
Age of Pet 1 yr
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Docked
Size of Pet Giant (75+ lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Cropped
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Microchipped
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.