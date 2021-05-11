Submission ID: 3194
Date Lost May 10, 2021
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Underwood Rd
Carthage NC 28327
Owner's Full Name Suzette Davidson
Email davidson2491@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9106357626
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Max
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Dark grey/white chest pitbull
Markings White chest, dark grey, brown coat
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Black
