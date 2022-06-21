Lost Dog, Dark Brown and White Lab Mix (lost with sibling) in Carthage UPDATE: FOUND Jun 21, 2022 Jun 21, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save UPDATE: FOUNDSubmission ID: 3880Date Lost June 20, 2022 Area/Town Lost CarthageStreet or Road Where Pet Lost Joel RdClosest Major Intersection Joel/ Farmlife School RdOwner's Full Name Brian Davies/ Wendy LatteaEmail wendylattea68@gmail.comZip 28327Primary Phone 910-783-6980Alternate Phone (910) 783-6346Additional Comments Loves people. Always with his sister who is also missing. His ears stick up while his sister's ears flop over.PHOTO IF AVAILABLEUpload Photo File uploadedANIMAL DESCRIPTIONAnimal Name DingoType of Animal DogBreed Lab MixMarkings White stripe on the back of neck Predominant Color Brown2nd Color WhiteAge of Pet 16 monthsIs Pet Microchipped? NoSEXSex of Pet MaleIs Pet Spayed or Neutered? YesTAILTail of Pet LongSize of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)COATCoat of Pet ShortEARSEars of Pet ErectCOLLARCollar of Pet NylonCollar Color(s) RedCollar I.D. Tag(s) None Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism. Register Log In Digital Only Subscriptions Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot. Starting at $10.17 for 30 days Get Started View all rates Rate Price Duration Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free. As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Free Get Started Home Delivery Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com. Starting at $80.25 for 365 days Get Started View all rates Rate Price Duration 12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days 3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days 6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days LATEST E-EDITION Wed, June 22, 2022 Calendar Jun 22 New Paintings by Ana Guzman Wed, Jun 22, 2022 Jun 23 New Paintings by Ana Guzman Thu, Jun 23, 2022 Jun 23 Shaw House Tours (NOW ON SATURDAYS) Thu, Jun 23, 2022 Jun 23 All Star Kids Class ages 5-12 Thu, Jun 23, 2022 Jun 24 New Paintings by Ana Guzman Fri, Jun 24, 2022
