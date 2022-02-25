Submission ID: 3666
Date Lost February 24, 2022
Area/Town Lost Southern Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost May street behind the feed store
Closest Major Intersection Ashe and manly ave
Owner's Full Name Timothy R Eckersley
Email Wpns7exp@embarqmail.com
Zip 28387-5049
Primary Phone 9102152828
Additional Comments Very friendly but is skittish and does not like loud noise or raising your voice
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Izzy
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Boxer
Markings Orange collar
Predominant Color Dark Brindle
Age of Pet 11
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Docked
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Orange
