UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED DOGS HAVE BEEN FOUND AND ARE NOW SAFELY BACK HOME
Submission ID: 2814
Date Lost August 26, 2020
Area/Town Lost vass/carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost major rd vass carthage rd
Owner's Full Name debra dangelo
Email ddangel1313@yahoo.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 19086729439
Alternate Phone (918) 585-2676
Additional Comments They are always together with my large hound,, she is here, they went under the fence,,, and are gone,, ,they have never taken off before.... I wasn't gone long...THey are part dachshund neutered males about one year old. one has a collar with rhinstones, the other is collarless, he had a bath and it wasn't put back on today.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name HANKEY
Type of Animal DOG
Breed Mix Dachshund, tan, with white tip on tail, white on chest, some black .... adorable hound..
Markings white tip on tail, white paws and chest in front, some black hairs,
Predominant Color tan
2nd Color black hairs white trim on front chest and feet
Age of Pet 1 year
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Leather
Collar Color(s) black with rhinstones.
Collar I.D. Tag(s) rabies tag and an ID tag with another dogs name but my address
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.