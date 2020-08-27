Lost Dog Carthage

UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED DOGS HAVE BEEN FOUND AND ARE NOW SAFELY BACK HOME

Date Lost August 26, 2020

Area/Town Lost vass/carthage

Street or Road Where Pet Lost major rd vass carthage rd

Owner's Full Name debra dangelo

Email ddangel1313@yahoo.com

Zip 28327

Primary Phone 19086729439

Alternate Phone (918) 585-2676

Additional Comments They are always together with my large hound,, she is here, they went under the fence,,, and are gone,, ,they have never taken off before.... I wasn't gone long...THey are part dachshund neutered males about one year old. one has a collar with rhinstones, the other is collarless, he had a bath and it wasn't put back on today.

PHOTO IF AVAILABLE

Upload Photo File uploaded

ANIMAL DESCRIPTION

Animal Name HANKEY

Type of Animal DOG

Breed Mix Dachshund, tan, with white tip on tail, white on chest, some black .... adorable hound..

Markings white tip on tail, white paws and chest in front, some black hairs,

Predominant Color tan

2nd Color black hairs white trim on front chest and feet

Age of Pet 1 year

Is Pet Microchipped? Yes

SEX

Sex of Pet Male

Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes

TAIL

Tail of Pet Long

Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)

COAT

Coat of Pet Short

EARS

Ears of Pet Hanging

COLLAR

Collar of Pet Leather

Collar Color(s) black with rhinstones.

Collar I.D. Tag(s) rabies tag and an ID tag with another dogs name but my address

