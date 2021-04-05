UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED THE DOG WAS FOUND
Submission ID: 3131
Date Lost April 01, 2021
Area/Town Lost Star
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Alt. US HWY 220 N. Star
Closest Major Intersection Dover Church Road entering US HWY 220 N. Star
Owner's Full Name John & Haley Needham
Zip 27356
Primary Phone (910) 585-5229
Alternate Phone (910) 588-1021
Additional Comments He loves people, very friendly, he was last seen playing in the yard with the kids. Do have evidence suggesting he was stolen. Please keep a lookout for Ozzy the kids and us miss him so much!
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Ozzy
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Dotson (Dashhound)
Markings Brown and red Dapple with some black. Also he is starting to get some white hair in some places because of his age
Predominant Color Red
2nd Color Brown
Age of Pet 4
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Red
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.