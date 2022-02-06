Submission ID: 3638
Date Lost February 04, 2022
Area/Town Lost Hoke county
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Calloway Road, Raeford
Closest Major Intersection Montrose rd
Owner's Full Name Nicollette Wilkes
Email wilkesnic@gmail.com
Zip 28376
Primary Phone (910) 728-7329
Additional Comments Reward I'd found. Please call 9107287329
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Nile
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Daschund
Markings Black and brown
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color Brown
Age of Pet 13
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
