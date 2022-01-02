Submission ID: 3576
Date Lost January 01, 2022
Area/Town Lost Eastwood Dundee Estates carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Edinburgh drive
Closest Major Intersection Edinburgh drive 15/501
Owner's Full Name Lanny Johnson
Email E.ryder@live.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone 910-237-0975
Alternate Phone (910) 308-0760
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Sassy
Type of Animal Dau
Breed Datsun
Markings Daushand
Predominant Color Red
Age of Pet 20yrs old
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
Collar Color(s) Red
Collar I.D. Tag(s) None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.