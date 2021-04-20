Submission ID: 3156
Date Lost April 20, 2021
Area/Town Lost Hyland Hills - Southern Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Fairway Ave.
Closest Major Intersection Valley View or Hyland Hills Service Road
Owner's Full Name Jane Benson
Email dukefan1234567@yahoo.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 9105282511
Alternate Phone (910) 693-3457
Additional Comments Very Friendly - wearing a orange shirt with elephant on it and red collar. Near first fairway - Hyland Hills
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Sharkie
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Mix - Dachshund/Chihuahua
Markings Black and Tan
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color Tan
Age of Pet 7 Years
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Red
