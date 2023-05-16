Submission ID: 4436
Street or Road Where Pet Lost (You do not need to include house #) Old Jefferson Davis Hwy Cameron NC
Updated: May 16, 2023 @ 1:38 pm
Owner's First Name Katrina
Primary Phone 9197700884
CONTACT INFORMATION
Date Lost May 10, 2023
Area/Town Lost Cameron
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 6855 Old Jefferson Davis Hwy Cameron NC 28326
Closest Major Intersection Cedar Lane Rd, Old Jefferson Davis Hwy, US #1 Hwy
Owner's Full Name Katrina Rogers
Zip 28368
Primary Phone 9197700884
Additional Comments ***Near Quail Ridge Area and Cameron just below Goodwin Trucking***
Missing:
Mamma dog (cream and light brown) and 1 female puppy (black and brown with some white) missing from my yard on Old Jefferson Davis Hwy, (not far from Moore county line), right near Goodwin trucking. They were locked in our fenced in back yard. We left home Wednesday 5/10/23 around 2pm and got home shortly after 7pm. So not sure of the exact moment they got out. The Mamma is Izzy and the puppy is Bailey. Izzy is 8 yrs old and the puppy is 3 mths old. They are Shihtzu mix (mama looks similar to a Maltese). Please let me know if you have seen my fur babies. If you know someone who may have found them.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo (pic only, no video) File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Izzy
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Shihtzu mix
Markings Cream and light brown with black tips on her ears
Predominant Color Cream
2nd Color Light brown
Age of Pet 8
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
