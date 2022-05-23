Lost Dog, Cream-Colored Toy Poodle in Aberdeen May 23, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submission ID: 3820Date Lost May 22, 2022Area/Town Lost Aberdeen Street or Road Where Pet Lost Lacey LNClosest Major Intersection Hwy 5Owner's Full Name PATRICIA A FLOWERSEmail flowers_patricia@yahoo.comZip 28379Primary Phone 9106387386Alternate Phone (910) 638-3034PHOTO IF AVAILABLEUpload Photo File uploadedANIMAL DESCRIPTIONAnimal Name BentleyType of Animal Toy PoodleBreed Toy PoddleMarkings none Predominant Color Creme/Carmel2nd Color cremeAge of Pet 8 years oldIs Pet Microchipped? NoSEXSex of Pet MaleIs Pet Spayed or Neutered? NoTAILTail of Pet LongSize of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)COATCoat of Pet ShortEARSEars of Pet HangingCOLLARCollar of Pet NoneCollar Color(s) no collar Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism. Register Log In Digital Only Subscriptions Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot. Starting at $5.35 for 30 days Get Started View all rates Rate Price Duration Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free. As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Free Get Started Home Delivery Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com. Starting at $27.82 for 90 days Get Started View all rates Rate Price Duration Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days LATEST E-EDITION Sunday, May 22, 2022 Calendar May 24 Treat Yourself Tuesday Tue, May 24, 2022 May 24 Best of North Carolina 2022 Tue, May 24, 2022 May 24 All Star Kids Class ages 5-12 Tue, May 24, 2022 May 25 Best of North Carolina 2022 Wed, May 25, 2022 May 26 Best of North Carolina 2022 Thu, May 26, 2022
