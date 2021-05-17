UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED DOG AND PUPPIES HAVE BEEN FOUND
Date Lost May 13, 2021
Area/Town Lost Aberdeen
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 265 Carolina Road
Closest Major Intersection NC 211 East
Owner's Full Name Tina Sheppard
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 9107839333
Alternate Phone (910) 215-7438
Additional Comments Momma dog Terrier mix cream color. Two puppies lost with her 1 brown and White female, the other black and white male 7 weeks old.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Eva---Mystery--- Joseph
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Terrier mix
Markings Momma poodle wire hate cream. Pup brown and white other pup black and white
Age of Pet Momma 5 years pups 7 weeks old
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Short
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Wirey
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
