Lost Dog Jackson Springs

UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED DOG HAS BEEN FOUND

Submission ID: 3537

Date Lost December 01, 2021

Area/Town Lost Jackson Springs

Street or Road Where Pet Lost Currie Mille road

Closest Major Intersection 1/2 mile from back side of seven lakes west

Owner's Full Name Lisa Willingham

Email burchtiffany18@yahoo.com

Zip 27281

Primary Phone 9104342072

Alternate Phone (706) 564-2239

Additional Comments He is very friendly, well loved and we are desperate to get him home.

PHOTO IF AVAILABLE

Upload Photo File uploaded

ANIMAL DESCRIPTION

Animal Name Gabe

Type of Animal Dog

Breed Labradoodle

Markings Freckles inside his ears

Predominant Color White/cream

Age of Pet 6

Is Pet Microchipped? Yes

SEX

Sex of Pet Male

Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes

TAIL

Tail of Pet Long

Size of Pet Giant (75+ lbs)

COAT

Coat of Pet Short

EARS

Ears of Pet Hanging

COLLAR

Collar of Pet None

Collar Color(s) Blueish

Collar I.D. Tag(s) Yes

