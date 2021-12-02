UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED DOG HAS BEEN FOUND
Date Lost December 01, 2021
Area/Town Lost Jackson Springs
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Currie Mille road
Closest Major Intersection 1/2 mile from back side of seven lakes west
Owner's Full Name Lisa Willingham
Email burchtiffany18@yahoo.com
Zip 27281
Primary Phone 9104342072
Alternate Phone (706) 564-2239
Additional Comments He is very friendly, well loved and we are desperate to get him home.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Gabe
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Labradoodle
Markings Freckles inside his ears
Predominant Color White/cream
Age of Pet 6
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Giant (75+ lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
Collar Color(s) Blueish
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Yes
