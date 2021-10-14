Submission ID: 3440
Date Lost October 11, 2021
Area/Town Lost Autryville
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Yellowskin rd
Closest Major Intersection Autryville highway, highway 24
Owner's Full Name Shelia Hall
Email shall32368@gmail.com
Zip 28318
Primary Phone (910) 531-4136
Alternate Phone (910) 759-0242
Additional Comments Our dog pen was broken into and it looks like whoever did it stole Venus.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Venus
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Mixed, resembles a lab
Markings A black spot on the middle of her tail
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Cream
Age of Pet A little over 2.5 months
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Curled
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
