China Rescue Dogs, a 501(c)(3) rescue organization needs help finding a missing dog.
He is a rescue dog from China’s dog meat trade. His name is Ernie. He was with his foster family when he jumped out of a moving car window on Friday July 9, 2021, in Fayetteville on the southbound entrance ramp to All American Freeway from Santa Fe Drive. He could be injured and scared.
Ernie is a copper-colored Chow / Border Collie mix.
He is timid and would only nip if he was truly scared. PLEASE DO NOT CHASE.
His microchip is registered to China Rescue Dogs. If you live in Fayetteville, NC (and surrounding area) and you see or find this scared pup, please call immediately: 919-619-4374
