Submission ID: 3084
Date Lost March 07, 2021
Area/Town Lost Pinehurst
Street or Road Where Pet Lost High Point Rd
Closest Major Intersection Tall Timbers
Owner's Full Name Megan Countouriotis
Email Megancount@yahoo.com
Zip 27615
Primary Phone 415-450-0441
Alternate Phone (707) 592-6924
Additional Comments He is timid and skittish. Fearful of males.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Bane
Type of Animal Coonhound mix
Breed Rescue
Markings Black mask nose
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color Red
Age of Pet 8 months
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Leather
Collar Color(s) Black
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Only collar
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.