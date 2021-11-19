UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED BOTH DOGS ARE SAFELY BACK HOME
Date Lost November 18, 2021
Area/Town Lost Whispering Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Warrior Woods Rd.
Closest Major Intersection Rt. 22
Owner's Full Name Naomi Johnson
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 910-528-6588
Alternate Phone (910) 692-9446
Additional Comments They will be together. Timmy is very shy, so please do not try to catch him. He will stay close to Nellie. She is very friendly and will go to anyone.
Upload Photo File uploaded
Animal Name Nellie
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Redbone Coonhound
Markings Red with white on chest and her face is turning white.
Predominant Color Red
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 10
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
Coat of Pet Short
Ears of Pet Hanging
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Blue
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Yes
