Submission ID: 3451
Date Lost October 16, 2021
Area/Town Lost Vass/Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Henderson Road/ Ring Road/ Craven Lane
Closest Major Intersection Henderson Rd./ Union Church Road
Owner's Full Name Carol Fahle
Email Val_a_fahle@yahoo.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 919-478-9798/ 979-417-8254
Alternate Phone (352) 477-0435
Additional Comments He is Friendly and Responds to his name. He ran off without his collar and his name tag. He belongs to my mother who is on hospice with lung/brain cancer. He means EVERYTHING to her. Please help is find him.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Brodi
Type of Animal Male Dog
Breed Collie/golden retriever mix maybe
Markings Long golden hair. Long hair on back legs
Predominant Color Golden brown
Age of Pet 2 yrs old
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
