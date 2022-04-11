Lost Dog Foxfire Village

UPDATE: FOUND

Date Lost April 11, 2022

Area/Town Lost Foxfire Village

Street or Road Where Pet Lost Reynview Vista Rd

Closest Major Intersection Richmond Rd

Owner's Full Name Debbie Cruse

Email crusemd@centurylink.net

Zip 27281

Primary Phone (910) 673-2255

Alternate Phone (910) 690-9457

Additional Comments Winnie looks like a collie dog

Gracie is black with tan legs

Neither have collars and have not gotten their chips yet. They play in the back yard and their collars are a choke hazard. Both are spayed.

Both are rescues and are extremely shy and may not come to you. Neither are aggressive or a bite risk.

Please contact us should you see them. Thank you so much

Animal Name Winnie

Type of Animal Dog

Breed Collie mix

Markings Golden brown with blonde

Predominant Color Golden Brown

2nd Color Blonde

Age of Pet 1 year

Is Pet Microchipped? No

Sex of Pet Female

Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes

Tail of Pet Long

Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)

Coat of Pet Long

Ears of Pet Erect

Collar of Pet None

Patricia Bryan

Both dogs are home as posted by owners on Facebook. They are back home after a day of being stuck in the swamp. Winnie got stuck and Gracie waited for her ❤️

