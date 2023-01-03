Submission ID: 4199
Street or Road Where Pet Lost (You do not need to include house #) Watchmen lane
Owner's First Name Autumn
Email Marysharner@gmail.com
Primary Phone 7372009889
CONTACT INFORMATION
Date Lost December 31, 2022
Area/Town Lost Cameron
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Watchmen Ln
Closest Major Intersection Centennial Pkwy/ hwy 24 87
Owner's Full Name Autumn
Email Marysharner@gmail.com
Zip 78615
Primary Phone 7372301470
Additional Comments Collie missing! Her name is Monkey and she ran away new years eve due to fireworks. She is people friendly but iffy with other dogs. She’s 4yo and 40lbs. She is brown/white. Last seen in Lexington Plantation (Cameron) area around 09:30pm.
James, a service member and my daughter's fiance passed just before Christmas and this was his dog...their dog. My daughter and granddaughter miss her terribly as she is their link to James and they are still grieving him and now her. Please help us find Monkey for them to help relieve their loss and pain. $ 500 reward.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo (pic only, no video) File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Monkey
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Collie
Markings Brown and white
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 4
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Docked
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
Collar Color(s) None
Collar I.D. Tag(s) None
