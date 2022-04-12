Submission ID: 3749
Date Lost April 12, 2022
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 320 Madison Creek Lane
Closest Major Intersection mckascil road
Owner's Full Name Cayla and Garrett Conner
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 8638990884
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Knox
Type of Animal dog
Breed lab
Markings All brown. Light eyes
Predominant Color brown
Age of Pet 6 months
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
