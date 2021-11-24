UPDATE: FOUND
Submission ID: 3513
Date Lost November 24, 2021
Area/Town Lost vass
Street or Road Where Pet Lost good barn road
Closest Major Intersection lakebay / good barn road
Owner's Full Name james r brown
Email jimbrownpta@yahoo.com
Zip 28394
Primary Phone 910 6382951
Alternate Phone (850) 368-9248
Additional Comments last seen around 10 am heading toward deer path road
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Shaver
Type of Animal dog
Breed chocolate labrador
Markings solid
Predominant Color reddish brown
Age of Pet 1 year 11 months
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Giant (75+ lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) yellow
Collar I.D. Tag(s) rabies tag and tracking collar
